PHOTOS: Some of the festive, fabulous items we found at the Nutcracker Market

HOUSTON – The city’s biggest holiday shopping event of the year is underway.

Tens of thousands of shoppers are expected to descend on NRG Center to spend collective millions on holiday gifts, apparel and décor at the Nutcracker Market.

The mind-bogglingly massive four-day shopping extravaganza features hundreds of vendors offering an array of oh-so-tempting goodies.

Here are a few of the festive finds we spotted while walking around the market.

PHOTOS: See the wild, wonderful holiday garb Nutcracker Market shoppers wore in celebration of the season

Nutcracker Market 2022 (Briana Zamora-Nipper, KPRC 2)

Nutcracker Market 2022 (Briana Zamora-Nipper, KPRC 2)

Nutcracker Market 2022 (Briana Zamora-Nipper, KPRC 2)

Nutcracker Market 2022 (Briana Zamora-Nipper, KPRC 2)

Nutcracker Market 2022 (Briana Zamora-Nipper, KPRC 2)

Nutcracker Market 2022 (Briana Zamora-Nipper, KPRC 2)

Nutcracker Market 2022 (Briana Zamora-Nipper, KPRC 2)

Nutcracker Market 2022 (Briana Zamora-Nipper, KPRC 2)

Nutcracker Market 2022 (Briana Zamora-Nipper, KPRC 2)

Nutcracker Market 2022 (Briana Zamora-Nipper, KPRC 2)

Nutcracker Market 2022 (Briana Zamora-Nipper, KPRC 2)

Nutcracker Market 2022 (Briana Zamora-Nipper, KPRC 2)

Nutcracker Market 2022 (Briana Zamora-Nipper, KPRC 2)

Nutcracker Market 2022 (Briana Zamora-Nipper, KPRC 2)

Nutcracker Market 2022 (Briana Zamora-Nipper, KPRC 2)

Nutcracker Market 2022 (Briana Zamora-Nipper, KPRC 2)

Nutcracker Market 2022 (Briana Zamora-Nipper, KPRC 2)

Houston Nutcracker Marker 2022 (KPRC 2)

Houston Nutcracker Market 2022 (KPRC 2)

Houston Nutcracker Market 2022 (KPRC 2)

What’s the most joyful thing you’ve ever purchased at the Nutcracker Market? Tell us in the comments below. Share your festive Nutcracker Market pics at Click2Pins.com.