84º

WEATHER ALERT

Features

Bedrock City hosting ‘bigger and better’ mini-comic convention at No Label Brewery in Katy

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Tags: Things to do, Houston, Katy, Comics, Bedrock City
FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2004, file photo, Didier Gaboulaud, head of the French National Museum for Comic Books and Images, displays some of the comics donated by Marvel Enterprises, at the museum in Angouleme, western France. One of the country's... (Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved)

KATY, Texas – Suit up, Houston! Bedrock City Comics is bringing back their mini-comic convention for a second time...and they say it’s “bigger and better.”

The event will take place at No Label Brewing Co. located at 5351 1st Street in Katy from noon to 6 p.m this Saturday.

Bedrock City Con will have 60+ vendors, live podcasting, food trucks, beers on tap and live music.

There will also be fun events for kids of all ages, including trick-or-treating. Cosplays are encouraged!

Comic talents such as Jeremy Haun, Mark A. Nelson, and Jason A. Hurley will be offering autographs at the convention.

Admission is free. For a full list of vendors and for more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 2, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email