Bedrock City hosting ‘bigger and better’ mini-comic convention at No Label Brewery in Katy

KATY, Texas – Suit up, Houston! Bedrock City Comics is bringing back their mini-comic convention for a second time...and they say it’s “bigger and better.”

The event will take place at No Label Brewing Co. located at 5351 1st Street in Katy from noon to 6 p.m this Saturday.

Bedrock City Con will have 60+ vendors, live podcasting, food trucks, beers on tap and live music.

There will also be fun events for kids of all ages, including trick-or-treating. Cosplays are encouraged!

Comic talents such as Jeremy Haun, Mark A. Nelson, and Jason A. Hurley will be offering autographs at the convention.

Admission is free. For a full list of vendors and for more information, click here.