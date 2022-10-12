The Woodlands Pride Festival returns to Town Green Park on Oct. 22

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – The Woodlands Pride Festival returns to Town Green Park on Saturday, Oct. 22.

At The Woodlands Pride Festival, you’ll hear from our amazing speakers and dj’s and get to witness some of the best drag queens and kings from the Houston area.

The festival will feature nearly 100 exhibitors, live music, drag shows and more.

After canceling in 2020 due to health and safety concerns amid the pandemic, the festival returned in 2021 as a smaller event. However, this year the festival will bring back alcohol, the VIP area and the Kid Zone.

The Woodlands Pride, formed in 2018, is a 100 percent volunteer-run, nonprofit organization incorporated in the state of Texas. Its mission is to “connect, celebrate, educate, and foster relationships in the LGBTQIA community while promoting equality, unity, and love in The Woodlands and beyond.”

For more event information, visit thewoodlandspride.org.