Hungry? 8 new food items, including fried pickle nachos, to debut at Minute Maid Park during Astros postseason games

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros and Aramark announced Monday eight new additions to their postseason menu ahead of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid park Tuesday.

Fans can look forward to new items such as a Banh Mi sandwich to macaroni and cheese named after a certain outfielder.

The Astros will play against the Seattle Mariners at 2:37 p.m. Tuesday.

Here’s what items you can expect to see at Minute Maid Park:

Level Up Burger

Location: Texas Legends Grill (Section 134/234)

Level Up Burger (Micahl Wyckoff)

Fried Pickle Nachos

Location: Club Grill (Section 213), H-Town Grill (Section 109)

Fried Pickle Nachos (Micahl Wyckoff)

Loaded Mac & Chaz

Location: Spud House (Section 116/154), Butcher (Section 228)

Loaded Mac & Chaz (Micahl Wyckoff)

Chicharrones Nachos

Location: Texas Nacho (Section 106), HTX Mex (Section 231)

Chicharrones Nachos (Micahl Wyckoff)

Pastrami Nachos

Location: Home Plate Pastrami (Section 116)

Pastrami Nachos (Micahl Wyckoff)

Bomb Mi Pork Belly Sandwich

Location: Slovacek’s Sausage (Section 132), Crawford Dog Cart (Section 418)

Bomb Mi Pork Belly Sandwich (Micahl Wyckoff)

Battered Up Brisket

Location: Texas Legends Grill (Section 134/231), H-Town Grill (Section 109/126/409)

Battered Brisket (Micahl Wyckoff)

Pumpkin Cold Brew Float

Locations: Creamery at Union Station (Section 106), Creamery (Section 219)

Pumpkin Cold Brew Float (Micahl Wyckoff)

What looks good to you? Let us know what you’d be ordering up, in the comments.