Hungry? 8 new food items, including fried pickle nachos, to debut at Minute Maid Park during Astros postseason games

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros and Aramark announced Monday eight new additions to their postseason menu ahead of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid park Tuesday.
Fans can look forward to new items such as a Banh Mi sandwich to macaroni and cheese named after a certain outfielder.
The Astros will play against the Seattle Mariners at 2:37 p.m. Tuesday.
Here’s what items you can expect to see at Minute Maid Park:
Level Up Burger
Location: Texas Legends Grill (Section 134/234)
Fried Pickle Nachos
Location: Club Grill (Section 213), H-Town Grill (Section 109)
Loaded Mac & Chaz
Location: Spud House (Section 116/154), Butcher (Section 228)
Chicharrones Nachos
Location: Texas Nacho (Section 106), HTX Mex (Section 231)
Pastrami Nachos
Location: Home Plate Pastrami (Section 116)
Bomb Mi Pork Belly Sandwich
Location: Slovacek’s Sausage (Section 132), Crawford Dog Cart (Section 418)
Battered Up Brisket
Location: Texas Legends Grill (Section 134/231), H-Town Grill (Section 109/126/409)
Pumpkin Cold Brew Float
Locations: Creamery at Union Station (Section 106), Creamery (Section 219)
What looks good to you? Let us know what you’d be ordering up, in the comments.