KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Arrow, a goofy pup who would do anything for a bacon bite

Meet 1-year-old Arrow, a pup who will become your instant friend if you have bacon bites!

Volunteers at the Houston Humane Society say Arrow came to the shelter as a stray.

Arrow has multicolored fur, which means he’s a fun, goofy little guy!

Arrow LOVES his treats, including a good bacon bite. He’ll do all the tricks such as standing on his hind legs and spin!

If you’re looking for a pup that can enlighten your mood, then look no further than Arrow.

On Sunday, Sept. 17, Arrow’s adoption fee is $25!

Meet Arrow at the Houston Humane Society, located at 14700 Almeda Rd. in southwest Houston, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. If you’re interested in welcoming Arrow into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For additional information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

