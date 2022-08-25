Jamey Rootes Leadership Scholarship Fund launched, Texans to hold moment of silence at 49ers game

Former Houston Texans president Jamey Rootes arrives for the NFL fall meetings in New York, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

HOUSTON – The Texans announced plans to honor their late former team president Jamey Rootes with a moment of silence prior to kickoff at Thursday night’s preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium.

Rootes died Sunday with his wife, Melissa Rootes, announcing that the former NFL executive died following a battle with mental health issues.

Rootes’ family has established the Jamey Rootes Leadership Scholarship Fund with support from the Houston Texans charitable foundation in honor of his legacy of supporting and shaping future leaders. Cal McNair, Janice McNair and Hannah McNair will match the first $50,000 contributed to the fund in memory of Rootes and his “steadfast leadership and immeasurable contributions to the Texans.”

“It’s a sad day for us here at the Texans,” Cal McNair said this week. “We’re really heartbroken with the loss of our friend Jamey Rootes, a 20-year-old friendship. Jamey led the Houston Texans business department at a very high level for two decades. He was also really involved in Houston and giving back. One of his favorites was the United Way. So, he will be missed by his Texans family. He will be missed by the Houston community. Our sincere condolences go to his family, his wife, Melissa, his kids as we all work through a difficult time.”

The fund will provide scholarships to high school and college students who exemplify leadership qualities to further their education. Donations can be made online here.

This marks the annual Texans Care game. Since its inception, the Texans foundation has raised more than $41.7 million through fundraising events, disaster response events, an annual United Way campaign, and partnerships with non-profit organizations.

The Texans and Chevron surprised 25 teachers with a $1,000 grant apiece, visiting S.C. Red Elementary School.

The Texans plan to recognize five female student-athletes who received scholarships from the team through its partnership with Texas Southern University.

At halftime. the Texans will honor the 2022 Bold award winners presented by Coca-Cola.

The national anthem will be performed by Houstonian gospel artist Kathy Taylor.

