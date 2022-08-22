KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Tigre, a pup who speaks Español

¡Hola! Les presento a Tigre, un cachorro que responde comandos en español! (Hi! Let me introduce you to Tigre, a pup who responds to commands in Spanish.)

Tigre returned to the Houston Humane Society after a well-deserved vacation at PetSuites Missouri City, where he learned tricks such as sit, lay down, and stay.

According to volunteers at HHS, Tigre loves hugs, unlimited kisses, and TREATS. He considers himself handsome.

And yes, Tigre knows and responds to commands in both English and Spanish!

Meet Tigre at the Houston Humane Society, located at 14700 Almeda Rd. in southwest Houston, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. If you’re interested in welcoming Tigre into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For additional information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

KPRC 2 Pet Project Follow-up: Tessa

Tessa with her new family! (Houston Humane Society)

Last month, we met Tessa, who, at the time, she took applications for her next cuddle buddy.

The shelter is happy to announce that Tessa FINALLY found her forever cuddle buddy--along with a companion!

Her family shares that they saw Tessa’s KPRC 2 segment on social media, and immediately fell in love. They are happy to give Tessa a forever home and a new friend.