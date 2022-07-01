Disney Channel’s favorite ‘Halloweentown’ witch, warlock set to be hitched

The inner child of many “Halloweentown” fans is screaming with excitement after news broke that the movie series star witch and warlock are set to be hitched, according to the “TODAY” Show.

The couple, Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz, shared the screen as love interests in 2001 in “Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge,” the sequel to the 1998 movie “Halloweentown.” Now, the two actors are engaged.

Brown and Kountz took to Instagram to announce their engagement. Brown posted a picture of the two, writing, “Have I introduced you guys to my Fiancée?” She also added, “#isaidyes.”

Kountz also posted on Instagram to announce their engagement with a video of the couple, writing, “She said yes‼️”

According to People Magazine, the two loosely stayed in contact over the years but when they reconnected romantically, Brown took to Instagram to announce their relationship publicly in July 2018 after she uploaded a photo of the pair kissing.

The couple has joked in previous interviews about having their future wedding be Halloweentown-themed.