LAST CHANCE: Final showings of ‘La Sylphide’ this weekend at Houston Ballet

It’s your last chance to catch ‘La Sylphide,’ at the Houston Ballet, which is billed as the oldest ballet in existence.

Final showings are scheduled from June 24-26 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available starting at $25.

“La Sylphide” is a story about a young Scottish farmer who becomes spellbound by a beautiful, winged creature. The Scotsman abandons his bride-to-be and ends up offending many groups of people along the way, including a witch who predicted his betrayal, according to the synopsis.

