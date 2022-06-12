KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Duke, a professional fetcher with a hint of royalty

Meet 5-year-old Duke, a pup who will immediately put a smile on anyone’s face, no matter how long your frown.

Volunteers at the Houston Humane Society say he is always down for some downtime and cuddles. He loves to fetch, which is his all-time favorite game.

Duke is great with kids and is more suitable for a family with lots of relaxation. He knows basic commands such as “sit.”

Meet Duke at the Houston Humane Society, located at 14700 Almeda Rd. in southwest Houston, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. If you’re interested in welcoming Duke into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For additional information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

KPRC 2 Pet Project follow-up: Checo

Last month, we met Checo, the adventerous pup who awaited an epic journey.

The shelter is happy to announce that “Checo the Explorer” will finally venture with his new family! His new family shares that they were excited about how Checo warmed up so quickly with people, as if they’ve been part of them his whole life.

His new fur sibling, Skye, was the one who picked Checo, as they locked their eyes and fell in love! It was like finding a long-lost sibling.

Checo, now named Storm, is finally off on his epic journey with Skye and the family’s 5-month-old grandson.