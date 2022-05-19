LIST: Where kids can bowl for free in the Houston area this summer

May through August, kids can bowl for free at select Houston-area bowling alleys as part of the Kids Bowl Free program.

Bowling centers participating in the program are providing kids ages 2 to 15 two free bowling games each day through the end of the summer.

Parents can register their children at kidsbowlfree.com. Simply select the bowling center nearest you and fill out the online registration form. During the registration process, parents have the opportunity to purchase a family pass. For a one-time cost (prices start at $34.99), the family pass allows up to four adults to bowl alongside their children each day throughout the summer.

The local bowling centers participating in the program:

Baytown

Houston

Humble

Katy

Time To Spare Entertainment - 402 West Grand Parkway South #110, (281)395-8555

More summer bowling specials:

Ad

Bowlero and AMF Lanes

Participating Bowlero and AMF bowling centers are selling Summer Games passes for children and adults. Valid May 2 through Sept. 5, the one-time purchase passes entitle each pass holder to up the three games of bowling and a shoe rental each day they visit. Prices vary by location, but generally range from $30 to $60. The passes are only valid for the location selected at purchase. See AMF.com and Bowlero.com for a list of bowling centers near you.

Copperfield Bowl

Copperfield Bowl at 1516 Glen Chase Drive in northwest Houston has a kid’s program, Copper Kids Club, which allows children ages 13 and younger to play two free bowling games each day throughout the summer. The program does not include shoe rental. A summer shoe pass is available for a one-time cost of $18.48. The bowling alley also offers a family pass, a one-time purchase of $32, which allows up to four adults to bowl alongside their children enrolled in the Coppers Kids Club program.

MORE: Where kids can watch movies on the cheap this summer in the Houston area