PHOTOS: ‘Betty White’, the adorable pup named after the late actress, has been adopted!

HOUSTON – “Betty White,” the senior pup named after the late “Golden Girl,” was adopted by a loving family!

The adoption comes just in time for what would have been the late actress’ 100th birthday.

A spokesperson tells KPRC 2 that Betty is safe, happy, and loving life with her new forever family.

The pup came to the Houston Humane Society after she was found roaming the streets in freezing Houston temperatures.

Folks at the Houston Humane Society gave Betty a well-deserved glamorous makeover that was golden, just like the late actress. You can see the transformation here.

See the special “going home” photos below:

