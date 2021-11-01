Clear icon
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Orbit, a Pomeranian-Chihuahua mix who’s all treats and no tricks

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – 3-year-old Orbit is ready to make your heart melt.

Orbit, named after the Houston Astros mascot, was found in the streets before arriving at the Houston Humane Society.

According to the humane society, Orbit is calm, loves to cuddle, and does well in costumes.

Meet Orbit at the Houston Humane Society, located at 14700 Almeda Rd. in southwest Houston. The humane society is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. If you’ve interested in welcoming Orbit into your home, you can jump start the adoption process by filling out this form and bringing it with you to the humane society. For additional information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

