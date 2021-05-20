Texas distillery honors military families, veterans with special-edition whiskey bottles

HOUSTON – Texans now have another way to support veterans and the military.

Fort Worth-based Firestone & Robertson Distilling will sell specialized, limited edition bottles of their TX Blended Whiskey and TX Straight Bourbon available exclusively at military bases, retailers and inside the distillery’s Whiskey Ranch.

Each “Stars and Stripes” bottle sold will include a $1 donation to the Boot Campaign, which supports veterans and military families, according to a news release. The distillery plans to donate up to $75,000 in bottle sales.

The specialty Stars & Stripes bottles of @TXWhiskey have hit the shelves! pic.twitter.com/kxll4P5mvu — Boot Campaign (@BootCampaign) May 16, 2021

Co-branded shirts and socks will also be available at the distillery, with a $1 donation included in each purchase.

To order your own bottle online, click here. Engraving is also available as an upgrade.

To see which store has the limited edition whiskey, click here.