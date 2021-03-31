College Station favorite Layne’s Chicken Fingers to open first-ever location in Katy

KATY, Texas – Houston-area residents who travel to College Station to grab Layne’s Chicken Fingers no longer have to travel too far for their faves.

Layne’s will open its first-ever Houston-area restaurant in Katy’s Cinco Ranch, the restaurant said in a news release.

Houstonians and Katy-area residents can dine on menu items like “soon to be famous” Chicken Fingers, Grilled Cheese sandwich, and house-made Potato Salad and Texas Toast.

The new location will be owned and operated by local restauranteur Marsoor Fatany, who also owns five “The Halal Guys” locations in Houston. He said in the release he plans to expand beyond his Katy location by opening more Layne’s locations in the Greater Houston area in the next 12 months.

Layne’s Chicken Fingers in Katy will open its doors this summer at 23703 Cinco Ranch in Katy.

