Marcus Davis: His Southern cuisines have the entire nation talking

Entrepreneur Marcus Davis is the definition of what it means to be a jack of all trades.

As a pillar of his community, he has not only provided authentic Southern cuisine and atmosphere, but he has also been a role model. As a Houstonian, his roots have always been in the Third Ward community and beyond. He has been called an innovator and leader with a little taste of politics.

“There’s a quote I use a lot that goes, ‘I am my ancestor’s wildest dreams,’ and, I take pride in that,” he said.

Davis owns many food and entertainment establishments in the Houston area. With more than 17 years in the hospitality business, his success is not just based on the “great food” at his establishments. His charismatic attitude and commitment to improving the community keep his businesses busy.

His signature restaurant, The Breakfast Klub, gets five-star ratings and has been featured and mentioned in local and national media like Good Morning America, USA Today, Forbes, Esquire and more. His “Katfish and Grits” and “Wings and Waffles” have made The Breakfast Klub a global sensation. People travel from across the world just to taste some of his homestyle food.

The Breakfast Klub in Houston (TSU)

Davis also owns the Reggae Hut, a staple in the Third Ward community, that specializes in Caribbean food.

Kulture is another one of his ventures. It is located in the heart of downtown Houston and specializes in “reimagined, Southern comfort” food.

His business portfolio also includes the Alley Kat Bar & Lounge.

His sharp business acumen is an inspiration to many in his community.

“I (see) what an inspiration we have become for entrepreneurs,” he said. “I witnessed us inspiring members of our community willing to commit themselves to their dreams, their goals and stepping out on faith.”

When he’s not at one of his many businesses, you can find him on the airwaves with his podcast Fish, Grits & Politiks, offering his take on community and national issues.

“Always recognize that this is not an option,” he said. “The opportunities that you have today, as great as you are, nothing came as a result of you by yourself. This road was paved for you by someone else, and you have a debt to pay in return to our ancestors who fought so hard.”

Davis attended Texas Southern University where he earned the Bachelor of Arts in political science.

KPRC 2 is partnering with Texas Southern University throughout the month of February for a celebration of Houston Black history. Students from TSU’s School of Communication and members of @KTSU_2 “The Voice” online team are providing 28 days of content for the @kprc2 Instagram account and the station’s other digital platforms. Posts and articles have been researched and produced exclusively by TSU students under the supervision of their School of Communication professors and the KPRC 2 digital team. An article will be published daily throughout February 2021 on click2houston.com/blackhistory.

About the author

Maiya Turner (TSU)

Maiya Turner is a multi-media journalist with an insatiable determination to tell good stories. She will graduate with a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Southern University in May.