Texas zoo pays tribute to Betty White on her 99th birthday

FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010. White will turn 99 on Sunday, Jan. 17. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

SAN ANTONIO – The original “Golden Girl” Betty White is honored with a special tribute at a Texas zoo on her 99th birthday

The San Antonio Zoo took to social media to pay tribute to White, thanking her for being “a friend to animals and zoos”, with a photo of three elephants, also called their “Golden Girls,” KSAT reported.

“From our Golden Girls and all of us at San Antonio Zoo to the OG Golden Girl Betty White, HAPPY 99th BIRTHDAY!!!” the zoo wrote on their Facebook post.

White celebrated her 99th birthday in her Los Angeles home, and told Associated Press her birthday plans included “feeding a pair of ducks that regularly visit her home.”

The zoo responded with an open invitation to White to pay their own ducks a visit, whenever travel is deemed safe again.

“All our ducks are in a row, so drop by anytime!” the zoo said.

According to the Associated Press, White said her birthday plans included staying up all night “without permission!” and having a hot dog dinner with her longtime friend and agent.