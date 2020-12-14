Trials and triumphs in 2020: Houstonians talk about the greatest things that happened to them this year

HOUSTON – We know that 2020 hasn’t been the best year for everyone, but many, especially Houstonians had a bright moment that shined through this dark year, from getting a new home to scoring a dream job.

The year 2020 is almost over, so give yourselves a pat on the back and take a deep breath.

We asked our KPRC 2 audience whether anything good came to them this year despite the trying times that came with it.

Here’s what they said:

“My daughter decided to go ahead with her wedding in May. They found a great apartment and are finally able to go on their Costa Rican honeymoon this week!” - Pam Peymann Moritz

“I lost my job only to get hired doing my dream job. My 17-year-old stepdaughter moved in with us and is doing amazing and got into college.” - Robin Richter

“I rescued my precious dog Callie and bought a new home!!” - Janice Oden Poe

“Zoom has breathed new life into our Sunday school class at St. Mark’s UMC on Pecore. Not only do choir members not have to leave early, but members with health issues don’t have to worry about getting to church and former members who have moved away have rejoined the class. We now have attendees in 3 time zones!” - Victoria Benson Schutter

“My dad got a liver transplant to cure his bile duct cancer and he is doing great!” - Allison Wollam

“Had double bypass heart surgery and I’m still alive.” - Paul Ushack

What was the best thing to happen to you during 2020? Tell us your story in the comments below.