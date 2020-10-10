Houston Arboretum offering a week of Halloween-themed educational activities, events

The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center will hold a week-long event for children and families October 19-24. The event, dubbed “Science Spooktacular,” will offer a mix of in-person and virtual events and activities.

Science Spooktacular Schedule

All virtual events will be held from 6-7 pm in the evening

Monday, October 19: Songs & Stories

Virtually led spooky songs and bedtime stories

Tuesday, October 20: Neighborhood Scavenger Hunt

Do-it-yourself scavenger hunt in your backyard or neighborhood

Wednesday, October 21: Crafts & Pumpkin Decorating

Learn about Arboretum critters and decorate your pumpkin virtually with Arboretum Naturalists

Thursday, October 22: Halloween Trail & Photo Op at the Arboretum

Explore the Arboretum in a whole new way – imitate wildlife, search for critters, and finish the Halloween Trail for a special treat!

Friday, October 23: Science Show

Conduct spooky experiments while watching a fun, interactive science show

Saturday, October 24: Animal Encounter & Activity Replay

Missed previous activities? Tune in for a replay of past virtual event and enjoy an Animal Encounter featuring special reptile friends.

Members can access the full week of virtual programming for free. Access is $10 per family for non-members. Visit houstonarboretum.org for more information.

