87ºF

Features

Houston Arboretum offering a week of Halloween-themed educational activities, events

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Tags: local, things to do, Halloween, Families things to do, Houston
Generic image of candlelit pumpkins on Halloween.
Generic image of candlelit pumpkins on Halloween. (Pixabay)

The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center will hold a week-long event for children and families October 19-24. The event, dubbed “Science Spooktacular,” will offer a mix of in-person and virtual events and activities.

Science Spooktacular Schedule

All virtual events will be held from 6-7 pm in the evening

Monday, October 19: Songs & Stories

Virtually led spooky songs and bedtime stories

Tuesday, October 20: Neighborhood Scavenger Hunt

Do-it-yourself scavenger hunt in your backyard or neighborhood

Wednesday, October 21: Crafts & Pumpkin Decorating

Learn about Arboretum critters and decorate your pumpkin virtually with Arboretum Naturalists

Thursday, October 22: Halloween Trail & Photo Op at the Arboretum

Explore the Arboretum in a whole new way – imitate wildlife, search for critters, and finish the Halloween Trail for a special treat!

Friday, October 23: Science Show

Conduct spooky experiments while watching a fun, interactive science show

Saturday, October 24: Animal Encounter & Activity Replay

Missed previous activities? Tune in for a replay of past virtual event and enjoy an Animal Encounter featuring special reptile friends.

Members can access the full week of virtual programming for free. Access is $10 per family for non-members. Visit houstonarboretum.org for more information.

Searching for fun fall things to do around Houston? Go to our Halloween page or check out our Halloween and fall family fun guide.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: