Win Halloween with this contactless candy slide

Amid the pandemic, Halloween is bound to look a little different this year. Parents and children are flexing their creative muscles while they prep for a Halloween where face masks take on an entirely new meaning.

Wicked Makers, two DIY-savvy YouTubers, designed a killer candy slide perfect for socially-distanced trick-or-treating. Watch their video below for directions on how to make your own candy slide.

STAND MATERIALS:

3″ dia PVC pipe (7′)

1″ dia PVC pipe (22′)

1″ 90 degree elbow (8x)

1″ tee (14x)

1″ 3-way elbow (4x)

Hot Glue

DECORATING MATERIALS:

Black Spray Paint

Cheese Cloth (Grade 10)

Black Acrylic Paint

Plastic Skeleton

Plastic Skull

TOOLS:

TUTORIAL: