Win Halloween with this contactless candy slide

Amid the pandemic, Halloween is bound to look a little different this year. Parents and children are flexing their creative muscles while they prep for a Halloween where face masks take on an entirely new meaning.
Wicked Makers, two DIY-savvy YouTubers, designed a killer candy slide perfect for socially-distanced trick-or-treating. Watch their video below for directions on how to make your own candy slide.
STAND MATERIALS:
- 3″ dia PVC pipe (7′)
- 1″ dia PVC pipe (22′)
- 1″ 90 degree elbow (8x)
- 1″ tee (14x)
- 1″ 3-way elbow (4x)
- Hot Glue
DECORATING MATERIALS:
- Black Spray Paint - https://amzn.to/32XJkQ7
- Cheese Cloth (Grade 10) - https://amzn.to/2Z7x8NI
- Black Acrylic Paint - https://amzn.to/32SCQlG
- Plastic Skeleton - https://amzn.to/353M0OY
- Plastic Skull
TOOLS:
- Hot Glue Gun - https://amzn.to/2DtrfR9
- Hacksaw - https://amzn.to/359kb7Q
- Scissors - https://amzn.to/3h1xQjy
- Bandsaw (NOT REQUIRED) - https://amzn.to/2UdO0Mk