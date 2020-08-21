Seniors can save some extra cash by visiting these 15 places in the Houston area

HOUSTON – Seniors, we appreciate you!
Numerous national and local businesses are offering up some sweet deals to those seniors, allowing them to save some extra cash. These discounts vary from restaurants, museums and hotels to retail stores.
Some places have age requirements or ID requirements, while others require you to ask them before receiving the discount. Check with the location for more details.
Here are 15 senior citizen discounts offered in the Houston-area, highlighted by U.S. News & World Report and Houston on the Cheap:
- Ben & Jerry’s - Select Ben & Jerry’s locations offer a 10% discount for seniors 60 and older.
- Goodwill - All locations offer a 10% discount for senior customers.
- JoAnn Fabric & Crafts - Seniors who show up during the store’s Senior Discount Day can get a 20% discount their total purchase, which includes sale items. Seniors 55 years and older are eligible for this discount by showing ID.
- Denny’s - Seniors have their dedicated 55 and older menu, offering discounted prices and delicious meals.
- Ross Dress for Less - Every Tuesday, seniors can get 10% off their total purchase.
- Marriott Hotels - Seniors 62 years and older can stay at participating hotels with 15% off their stay.
- Bayou Bend Collections & Gardens - Seniors 60 and older can get inside the beautiful Houston-area gardens for a discount of $11 per ticket.
- Houston Museum of Fine Arts - Seniors 65 and older get $3 off regular admission, along with offering several other discounts throughout the museum.
- Kemah Fantasea - A ride on the yacht gets seniors $5 off admission, totaling $15 per person.
- Regal Cinemas - All nationwide Regal Cinemas locations offers seniors a steep discount per showing. Seniors only pay approximately $8 for a movie.
- Dairy Queen - Dairy Queen offers 10% discount for seniors, but you must ask for it while ordering.
- Jack in the Box - Seniors can ask for the restaurant’s “senior discount” and get 20% off their order.
- Buffalo Soldiers National Museum - Seniors 60 and older can get $5 off their general admission ticket.
- Children’s Museum of Houston - Take your grandchildren to the museum and get $1 off your general admission ticket.
- Houston Zoo - Seniors 65 and older can get $3 off their regular admission to the Zoo.
Have other senior discounts to add to the list? Let us know in the comments below!