Seniors can save some extra cash by visiting these 15 places in the Houston area

HOUSTON – Seniors, we appreciate you!

Numerous national and local businesses are offering up some sweet deals to those seniors, allowing them to save some extra cash. These discounts vary from restaurants, museums and hotels to retail stores.

Some places have age requirements or ID requirements, while others require you to ask them before receiving the discount. Check with the location for more details.

Here are 15 senior citizen discounts offered in the Houston-area, highlighted by U.S. News & World Report and Houston on the Cheap:

Have other senior discounts to add to the list? Let us know in the comments below!