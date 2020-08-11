91ºF

Steve Irwin’s daughter Bindi is expecting her first child with husband Chandler Powell

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

Bindi Irwin, right, and husband Chandler Powell
Bindi Irwin, right, and husband Chandler Powell (Instagram/@bindisueirwin)

A little “wildlife warrior” is on the way for Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell.

Irwin, the daughter of the late “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin announced on Instagram Tuesday morning that she and Powell are expecting their first child. They each posted a photo of a tiny Australian Zoo uniform. The proud mom and pop-to-be are both employed by the zoo.

“Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter,” Irwin, 22, wrote on Instagram. “We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives.”

Bindi’s mom, Terri Irwin, and her 16-year-old brother, Robert, expressed excitement in a group photo shared on Twitter.

“Words cannot express the love that is filling my heart,” Terri Irwin wrote, “While I wish that Steve was here to share this beautiful moment, I know that he would be so proud.”

The conservationist tied the knot to Powell on March 25 in a small ceremony at the Australian Zoo, where they also first met. They got engaged at the same location in July 2019.

