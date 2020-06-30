Whataburger introduces new summer pico de gallo burger

Whataburger has a new burger for the summertime.

The Pico de Gallo Burger is a two-patty burger with creamy cilantro lime sauce and paired with pepper jack cheese and of course, pico de gallo.

It’s currently available.

The reviews are in and the new Pico de Gallo Burger is ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐! With two all-beef patties, pepper jack cheese, Creamy Cilantro Lime Sauce and crisp pico de gallo, you don't want to miss this one! pic.twitter.com/ukp6vN3aSk — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) June 29, 2020

“The ingredients in Pico de Gallo are simple – fresh onions, tomatoes, cilantro and peppers – but, together, they create a cool flavor profile that we know our customers will love,” said Whataburger Vice President of Marketing and Innovation Rich Scheffler. “The texture and color of the Pico elevates the burger, and the pepper jack cheese adds just a hint of heat. The new Creamy Cilantro Lime Sauce is delicious – both on its own and on the burger. I think it’s the unique and innovative flavor Whataburger customers want in our limited time menu items.”

Whataburger said their pico de gallo can be paired with other menu items upon request. The creamy cilantro lime sauce is available as an add on to other menu items, or as a side for things like chicken strips.