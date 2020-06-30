90ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Features

Whataburger introduces new summer pico de gallo burger

Lauren Lewis

Tags: Food, Whataburger
Whataburger
Whataburger (Whataburger)

Whataburger has a new burger for the summertime.

The Pico de Gallo Burger is a two-patty burger with creamy cilantro lime sauce and paired with pepper jack cheese and of course, pico de gallo.

It’s currently available.

“The ingredients in Pico de Gallo are simple – fresh onions, tomatoes, cilantro and peppers – but, together, they create a cool flavor profile that we know our customers will love,” said Whataburger Vice President of Marketing and Innovation Rich Scheffler. “The texture and color of the Pico elevates the burger, and the pepper jack cheese adds just a hint of heat. The new Creamy Cilantro Lime Sauce is delicious – both on its own and on the burger. I think it’s the unique and innovative flavor Whataburger customers want in our limited time menu items.”

Whataburger said their pico de gallo can be paired with other menu items upon request. The creamy cilantro lime sauce is available as an add on to other menu items, or as a side for things like chicken strips.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.