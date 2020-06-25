Creator’s paradise: This majestic Texas villa for sale comes with recording, art studios

Are you a talented creator looking to produce music or art from the comfort of your own home? If you answered yes, then we may have found the perfect estate for you: A majestic villa in Austin with its own recording studio and art studio that just landed on the market for $3,295,000.

Welcome to 3612 Pearce Road — a sprawling 7,455-square-foot abode that sits on more than six acres of land and offers seclusion and ultimate serenity.

Also known as Villa Artique, the property features an impressive two-story residence that boasts four bedrooms, four full baths, living area with large screen projector and spacious rooms with artwork-covered walls.

Along with the art and recording studios, other amenities include a pool and an ample backyard with a pond.

The unrestricted property, built in 1985, is perfect for those looking to purchase a venue for weddings, art, music, a bed and breakfast, or a meditating retreat, according to the official listing posted on HAR.com.

Scroll below to see the grandeur inside this quirky artist’s paradise.

