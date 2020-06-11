Here are more than 20 major wins sports fans in Texas can brag about

Our professional sports teams are just another reason why we love Texas.

The Lone Star State is home to 11 professional teams, and Texans have bragging rights for titles won in every sport from basketball to hockey.

Here’s a rundown of the major wins Texas teams have scored:

Basketball

All three NBA teams in Texas have won championships.

The San Antonio Spurs have the most wins, claiming the champions title five times. The Houston Rockets have won the NBA Finals twice, and the Dallas Mavericks have won once.

The San Antonio Spurs won the Finals in 1999, 2003, 2005, 2006, and 2014.

The Houston Rockets won in 1994 and 1995.

The Dallas Mavericks won in 2011.

Football

The Dallas Cowboys are the only NFL team in Texas to have won the Super Bowl. The team made it to and won the big game in 1972, 1978, 1993, 1994, and 1996. The Cowboys are also the NFL team with the most NFC Championships.

The Houston Texans have yet to appear in a Super Bowl but have won AFC South championships in 2012, 2015, 2016, 2018, and 2019.

Baseball

Houston Astros are the only team in Texas to have won the World Series. The team earned its first champions title in 2017. The Astros also won the AL Pennant in 2017 and 2019.

The Texas Rangers appeared in the World Series once in 2011, and have won the AL Pennant in 2010 and in 2011.

Soccer

Texas is home to two Major League Soccer teams and one National Women’s Soccer League team.

Houston Dynamo won the MLS Cup in 2006 and 2007 and won the U.S. Open Cup in 2018.

FC Dallas won the U.S. Open Cup in 1997 and 2016.

Hockey

The Dallas Stars are the state’s only National Hockey League team. They won the Stanley Cup in 1999.