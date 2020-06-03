The top 4 steakhouses for a special occasion in Houston

Looking to try the best steakhouses in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end steakhouses in Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

1. B&B Butchers & Restaurant

Photo: victoria m./Yelp

Topping the list is B&B Butchers & Restaurant. Located at 1814 Washington Ave. in Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park, the butcher, steakhouse and cocktail bar is the most popular high-end steakhouse in Houston, boasting four stars out of 1,001 reviews on Yelp.

We turned there to learn more about B&B Butchers & Restaurant.

"B&B Butchers & Restaurant marries a traditional butcher shop with a classic upscale steakhouse," the business states in the history section of its Yelp profile.

Intrigued so far?

"[Owner] Benjamin Berg has a passion for hospitality, meat and New York. B&B Butchers is a true combination of all three, as a New York-style steak house," per the bio section of the business's Yelp profile.

Concerning signature items, "We are bringing back many of the old-fashioned steakhouse menu items with a unique twist, as well as contemporary favorites paired with rotating, seasonal sides." it states on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties.

2. Peli Peli

Photo: peli peli/Yelp

Next up is Greater Uptown's Peli Peli, situated at 5085 Westheimer Road, Suite B2515. With 4.5 stars out of 1,701 reviews on Yelp, the steakhouse and New American spot, serving seafood and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge.

If you're hungry for more, we found these details about Peli Peli.

"Peli Peli Galleria is the second location and features innovations in LED lighting, paintings from David Garibaldi and a LED-lit, onyx bar that is the largest bar in the Galleria mall," per the history section of the business's Yelp profile.

As to what the business is known for, "Peli Peli is a South African restaurant that features world-inspired steak, chicken and seafood," it states on Yelp in the section explaining specialties.

3. Taste of Texas

Photo: taste of texas/Yelp

Memorial's Taste of Texas, located at 10505 Katy Freeway, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the fancy steakhouse and wine bar 4.5 stars out of 1,618 reviews.

The site has lots more information about Taste of Texas.

"We started the restaurant together in 1977, and we own and operate this restaurant as the passion of our family and business lives," the business says on Yelp, this time in the bio section of its profile. "We are committed to presenting to you the finest quality steaks and prime rib in an unpretentious and elegant Texas atmosphere. Our wine list has won the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence for the last 21 years, and the 210 members of our staff are committed to taking great care of our customers."

Furthermore, we found this about the business's signature items: "Certified Angus beef steaks, award-winning wine list, gourmet salad bar" it notes on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties.

4. Chama Gaúcha Brazilian Steakhouse

Photo: vicky l./Yelp



Chama Gaúcha Brazilian Steakhouse, a steakhouse and Brazilian spot in Mid West, is another much-loved, pricey go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 1,418 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5865 Westheimer Road to see for yourself.

We turned there for an overview of Chama Gaúcha Brazilian Steakhouse.

"Chama, the word for 'flame' in Portuguese, is the essence of an authentic, Brazilian Steakhouse," the business notes in the history section of its Yelp profile.

In terms of signature items, "Our authentic 'Churrascaria' steakhouse offers a variety of succulent flame-roasted meats, side dishes and an extensive salad bar of over 30 fresh items," it writes on Yelp in the section explaining specialties. "Guests can turn over the red card at their table to show the green side which signals the guest is prepared to receive a presentation of a variety of meats. The Gauchos quickly arrive with searing hot meats, including lamb, pork, chicken and beef on skewers, where they carve it directly on-site at the table."

