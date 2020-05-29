Deals you need to know about this week if you live in Texas

HOUSTON – As things are slowly going back to somewhat normal in the Lone Star State, we know you’re most likely tired of being cooped up and are ready to get out and enjoy a good meal, a sweet treat, or visit a new spot with family and friends, so we’re bringing you the best food and product deals across Texas that are totally worth the drive.

This week we also included a few specifically for our foodies in the Houston-area:

Get a free Dr Pepper shake with the purchase of any sized shake at Whataburger

Any Texan will tell you that Whataburger is arguably the best burger chain in the country, however, this week the joint is promoting a sweet treat.

With the online purchase of any size shake, customers will get a free 16-ounce Dr Pepper shake anytime from May 28 till June 7.

This deal is only available online, so customers must sign in or sign up on whataburger.com to redeem.

The Austin Zoo has finally reopened its doors and Groupon has a deal you can’t resist: The American coupon site is offering over 50 percent off admission for two, four, or six people.

Take a road trip to the state’s capital and for only $27, the whole family can see over 300 animals and 100 different species.

Here are the four discount options offered:

$9 admission for one ($14.95 value)

$14.50 admission for two ($29.90 value)

$27 admission for four ($59.80 value)

$39 admission for six ($89.70 value)

Address: 10808 Rawhide Trail, Austin

Phone: (512) 288-1490

At the San Antonio Aquarium, you can experience and interact with thousands of species and Groupon has a discount on admissions for two or four people.

Unfortunately, interactions are currently closed so you might want to wait this one out. You can take advantage of this deal and purchase today, the offer is valid for 120 days after purchase.

Here are the two discount options offered:

$24.95 admission for two ($35.90 value)

$42.95 admission for four ($71.80 value)

Children under two, teachers and foster children get free admission anytime.

Address: 6320 Bandera Road, San Antonio

Phone: (210) 310-3210

Travel back in time through Houston’s aviation history at the 1940 Air Terminal Museum with a friend for only $5.

This Groupon deal has a 4.8-star rating with a total of 278 reviews so you know it has to be worth it. One of the reviews says: “This is a great place, lots of history, the volunteers know so much history behind the scenes of what this ‘little gem of a place’ is.”

Here are the three discount options offered:

$5 admission for two ($10 value)

$10 admission for four ($20 value)

$15 admission for six ($30 value)

Address: 325 Travelair Street

Phone: (713) 454-1940

Ever had Taiwanese food? If you haven’t, now is the time to expand your palate and bring a friend along to experience it with you without having to break the bank.

Teacup Cafe’s mission has been to share the Taiwanese food culture at affordable prices across the Greater Houston area since 2008.

For a limited time, customers can choose any appetizer, any rice dish, one noodle dish (except beef noodle) and two drinks with toppings included (except mangonada and fruit tea) for only $25. The promotion is available for dine-in and curbside pick-up orders.

The cafe also has a daily $1.99 special on drinks, featuring a different one each day.

Address: 8300 W Sam Houston Pkwy S, Suite 126

Phone: (281) 495-6888

Hours: Open from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays and 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

This small taco shop known for its Mexico City street food has a deal for tacos and margarita lovers.

For only $19.99 you can enjoy one liter of margarita, five tacos chilangos and a free wrestler-themed face mask when you order online. Unfortunately, the cool masks are already out of stock, but you can still get the tacos and margarita.

La Calle Tacos also has $.99 tacos every Tuesday.

Address: 909 Franklin Street

Phone: (832) 735-8226

