Houston's 4 best spots to score desserts on a budget

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable dessert spots in Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

1. Red Circle Ice Cream

Photo: Joel g./Yelp

Topping the list is Red Circle Ice Cream. Located at 6838 Ranchester Drive in Sharpstown, the spot to score desserts, ice cream and frozen yogurt and waffles is the highest-rated budget-friendly dessert spot in Houston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 487 reviews on Yelp.

If you're hungry for more, we found these details about Red Circle Ice Cream.

"Red Circle Ice Cream specializes in premium, handcrafted ice cream paired with our famous, made to order churros and authentic Hong Kong-style egg waffles," it notes on Yelp in the section explaining specialties. "We offer other desserts such as extra large, ice cream-filled macarons and ice cream-filled warm donuts. In addition, we have created two original and unique items: The Churro Daddy and The Churro Puff."

2. Milk + Sugar

Photo: Casey c./Yelp

Next up is Neartown - Montrose's milk + sugar, situated at 1848 Westheimer Road. With 4.5 stars out of 393 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt and desserts has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option.

If you're hungry for more, we found these details about milk + sugar's signature items: "We create exciting, addicting flavors with house-made mix-ins and seasonal flavors," it writes on Yelp in the section explaining specialties.

3. Snowy Village

Photo: Emily s./Yelp

Sharpstown's Snowy Village, located at 9600 Bellaire Blvd., Suite 103A, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the budget-friendly spot to score desserts, ice cream and frozen yogurt and shaved snow 4.5 stars out of 304 reviews.

Yelper Elena O., who reviewed Snowy Village on March 9, wrote, "This place is so good! I will definitely be coming back here very soon. I got the strawberry one and it was just amazing. The service was great. The atmosphere is busy! Overall, this is a must-try!

Yasser H. noted, "This was my first time at Snowy Village and I went with the Fruity Pebbles bingsu. It was a sweet delight. In fact, it was super sweet. Nonetheless, it tasted good, but I had to run an 8K to burn this off."

4. Kamalan Bakery

Photo: bubba b./Yelp

Kamalan Bakery, a bakery that offers desserts and custom cakes in Sharpstown, is another much-loved, affordable go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 236 Yelp reviews. Head over to 9889 Bellaire Blvd., Suite E219 to see for yourself.

Yelper Theresa H., who reviewed Kamalan Bakery on Feb. 26, wrote, "The service here was really nice. I came here to pick up a cake for my baby brother and I agree that the cake is cheaper than Six Ping. I like the variety of breads they have and they carry some selections some stores don't have."

Abby Gail T. noted, "I always make sure to go here whenever I'm in town (I go to school in Austin). Other bread is pretty good, but the star of the show is the mango cream cheese bread!"

