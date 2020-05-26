SUPPORT LOCAL: 5 unique women-owned businesses in The Woodlands you should get to know
HOUSTON – KPRC 2 is continuing to feature local businesses as the Houston economy re-opens. Today we’re featuring women-owned businesses in The Woodlands.
Salon Genesis
Salon Genesis is a tanning salon that has been voted as “Best Spray Tan in The Woodlands” since 2009, according to its website. Its services include an organic-based spray tan and teeth whitening using a lightening gel along with a high powered UV light.
Address: 27326 Robinson Road #206
Phone: (281) 298-9394
View this post on Instagram
TEETH WHITENING & SPRAY TAN COMBO JUST $99 (Save over $50) Schedule online www.SalonGenesis.com or call 281-298-9394 These can also be shared!! So if you want a tan and your friend wants her teeth whitened, you can do that! They just have to be done in the same visit. . *NOT VALID AT 1488 LOCATION*
Wellness Woodlands
Owner Mary Smith’s mission is to help others by giving them access to wellness education, supplementation and programs, according to her business website. Smith is qualified to coach the “20/30 Fast Track Weight Loss and Health” program, where she teaches individuals how to lose 20 pounds in 30 days by getting rid of stress and balancing hormones.
Phone: (832) 930-9355
Help us congratulate Crystle on her incredible results on the 2030 Fast Track Program. In 7 months she has lost 84...Posted by Wellness Woodlands on Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Reclaimed Wood Painters
Reclaimed Wood Painter owner Michele Shampoe says she uses reclaimed lumber to create wood planters, to help decrease the demand for newly sourced lumber, which helps curb deforestation.
Phone: (281) 650-7941
Cake and Cookie Lady
Owner Lori Leal creates custom homemade cakes, cookies and cupcakes for any occasion or event.
Phone: (713) 264-1996
Grazeables
This woman-owned business in The Woodlands offers homemade gourmet grazing and charcuterie boxes that include a variety of gourmet cheeses, meats, crackers, nuts, veggies, dips, spreads and chocolates.
Phone: (281) 797-0262
View this post on Instagram
Our Healthcare Heroes Deserve the 🌍 when it comes to Warrior Snacks...and we are HERE for it!!!! Check out these MASSIVE Deluxe Boxes we created and delivered today, straight to the Front Line. 💗 * * * * #grazeables #feedfeed #rainbow #graze #grazingbox #charcuterie #cheeseboard #bossnetwork #snacks #nourishthesoul #edibleflowers #kindness #fruitandcheese #warriorsnacks #cheeseboardsofinstagram #partyplatter #healthysnacks #foodartistry #foodstylist #foodstagram #explorepage #ellen #inspired #houstonlife #houston $texas #porchdelivery # #beautifulfood #nurses #frontline #garyvee
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.