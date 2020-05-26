SUPPORT LOCAL: 5 unique women-owned businesses in The Woodlands you should get to know

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 is continuing to feature local businesses as the Houston economy re-opens. Today we’re featuring women-owned businesses in The Woodlands.

Salon Genesis is a tanning salon that has been voted as “Best Spray Tan in The Woodlands” since 2009, according to its website. Its services include an organic-based spray tan and teeth whitening using a lightening gel along with a high powered UV light.

Address: 27326 Robinson Road #206

Phone: (281) 298-9394

Owner Mary Smith’s mission is to help others by giving them access to wellness education, supplementation and programs, according to her business website. Smith is qualified to coach the “20/30 Fast Track Weight Loss and Health” program, where she teaches individuals how to lose 20 pounds in 30 days by getting rid of stress and balancing hormones.

Phone: (832) 930-9355

Help us congratulate Crystle on her incredible results on the 2030 Fast Track Program. In 7 months she has lost 84... Posted by Wellness Woodlands on Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Reclaimed Wood Painter owner Michele Shampoe says she uses reclaimed lumber to create wood planters, to help decrease the demand for newly sourced lumber, which helps curb deforestation.

Phone: (281) 650-7941

Owner Lori Leal creates custom homemade cakes, cookies and cupcakes for any occasion or event.

Phone: (713) 264-1996

This woman-owned business in The Woodlands offers homemade gourmet grazing and charcuterie boxes that include a variety of gourmet cheeses, meats, crackers, nuts, veggies, dips, spreads and chocolates.

Phone: (281) 797-0262