Houston's 4 favorite spots to score sandwiches on a budget

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable sandwich hot spots in Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

1. Las Tortas Perronas

Photo: paul s./Yelp

Topping the list is Las Tortas Perronas. Located at 1837 Bingle Road in Spring Branch Central, the Mexican spot, which offers sandwiches and juices and smoothies, is the highest-rated low-priced sandwich spot in Houston, boasting five stars out of 492 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Steven G., who reviewed Las Tortas Perronas on Feb 15, wrote, "I used to feel that tortas were a cheap, convenient food to eat on the go. Usually fair to good. This place has opened my eyes to how great and complex they can be! Great service and great food."

Yelper Vasanth B. wrote, "Reviews are definitely on target. This place is great. The main manager up front, who might be the owner, saw that I was new. He welcomed me and walked me through the menu including the most popular items."

2. Roostar Vietnamese Grill

Photo: victoria n./Yelp

Next up is Greater Uptown's Roostar Vietnamese Grill, situated at 5551 Richmond Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 739 reviews on Yelp, the Vietnamese spot, which offers sandwiches and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a cheap option.

The site can tell you a thing or two more about Roostar Vietnamese Grill.

"Roostar is the place to go for traditional Vietnamese street fare, with a twist," the business says in the history section of its Yelp profile. "From the banh mi sandwiches to the rice & noodle bowls and our signature wings, we pride ourselves on being the place to go for hungry Houston locals and travelers alike. With the speed and character of street vendors from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi and beyond, we're sure you'll love the food and the experience."

Furthermore, we found this about the business's signature items: "The taste of banh mi (Vietnamese sandwich) is like Vietnam itself: bold and unique," it notes on Yelp in the section explaining specialties. "This flavorful sandwich had to capture the attention of the busy motorbikers driving by on the crowded streets of Vietnamese cities. Designed to be quick, convenient, and easy to carry, banh mi never lost one important characteristic: flavor."

3. Parisian Bakery & Cafe

Photo: Tracy n./Yelp

Sharpstown's Parisian Bakery & Cafe, located at 9938 Bellaire Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the budget-friendly bakery and cafe, which offers sandwiches and more, four stars out of 117 reviews.

We looked there for an overview of Parisian Bakery & Cafe.

"Parisian Bakery & Cafe is a Vietnamese, French-influenced bakery," it notes on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties. "We have Vietnamese sandwiches such as the BBQ pork, Korean BBQ beef and chargrilled chicken on fresh French bread! We have traditional Vietnamese foods such as spring rolls, egg rolls and sticky rice with chicken to go."

4. The Hot Bagel Shop

Photo: Julie j./Yelp

The Hot Bagel Shop, a bakery that offers sandwiches and bagels in Neartown - Montrose, is another much-loved, inexpensive go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 593 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2015 S. Shepherd Drive, Suite 900 to see for yourself.

If you're curious for more, we found these details about The Hot Bagel Shop.

"Two brothers and New Jersey natives, Mark Wicks and Donald Wicks, moved to Houston, Texas back in 1984," the business notes in the history section of its Yelp profile. "They had a dream of opening a New York-style bagel shop. Many years later, I think most who have tried The Hot Bagel Shop would agree that they have accomplished bringing a little Northern flair to the South."

As to what the business is known for, "Our business specializes in making fresh bagels from scratch," it notes on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties. "We strive to deliver our customers with authentic bagels and cream cheese spreads with great customer service. Must-try menu items are the smoked salmon sandwich, supreme bagel and mini dogs!"

