Look inside: Luxurious River Oaks mansion with elevator, pool house, sauna and a $5.5M price tag

HOUSTON – House hunting for a home situated in one of Houston’s most affluent neighborhoods? Then be sure to take a virtual tour inside this palatial River Oaks estate up for grabs for $5,500,000.
The 6,256-square-foot home, built in 1937, boasts four bedrooms, four full baths, two half baths and more. Highlights of the 1-acre property located at 3015 Inwood Drive include a master bedroom with a dressing room and elevator, a 700-square-foot pool house with a sauna, a fully gated pool, guest house and manicured gardens.
Here’s a look at the official listing posted on Har.com:
“This classic luxury estate is the epitome of sophistication. It was designed by John Staub, a distinguished residential architect. This property is situated on over an acre of organic, well-manicured gardens in Houston’s most desirable neighborhood, River Oaks. This residence exemplifies the simple elegance that is reflective of the collaboration with Ima Hogg inspired by Bayou Bend. As you enter the New Orleans style home you are met with original black and white marble flooring, ironwork, millwork and high ceilings. The home showcases four marbled fireplaces, Jacobean walnut-paneled library, octagonal dining room with iconic arched doorways that access the breakfast room and butler’s pantry. The master bedroom features a Correa marble fireplace, closet with a dressing room and an elevator. The exterior features a large swimming pool with a stunning pool house, sauna and surrounding lush gardens. Full garage quarters with hardwoods are located over the garage and porte-cochere.”
