Look inside: Luxurious River Oaks mansion with elevator, pool house, sauna and a $5.5M price tag

HOUSTON – House hunting for a home situated in one of Houston’s most affluent neighborhoods? Then be sure to take a virtual tour inside this palatial River Oaks estate up for grabs for $5,500,000.

The 6,256-square-foot home, built in 1937, boasts four bedrooms, four full baths, two half baths and more. Highlights of the 1-acre property located at 3015 Inwood Drive include a master bedroom with a dressing room and elevator, a 700-square-foot pool house with a sauna, a fully gated pool, guest house and manicured gardens.

“This classic luxury estate is the epitome of sophistication. It was designed by John Staub, a distinguished residential architect. This property is situated on over an acre of organic, well-manicured gardens in Houston’s most desirable neighborhood, River Oaks. This residence exemplifies the simple elegance that is reflective of the collaboration with Ima Hogg inspired by Bayou Bend. As you enter the New Orleans style home you are met with original black and white marble flooring, ironwork, millwork and high ceilings. The home showcases four marbled fireplaces, Jacobean walnut-paneled library, octagonal dining room with iconic arched doorways that access the breakfast room and butler’s pantry. The master bedroom features a Correa marble fireplace, closet with a dressing room and an elevator. The exterior features a large swimming pool with a stunning pool house, sauna and surrounding lush gardens. Full garage quarters with hardwoods are located over the garage and porte-cochere.”

3015 Inwood Drive. New Orleans-style estate built by distinguished residential architect John Staub in 1937. (HAR)

As you enter the home you are met with original black and white marble flooring, ironwork, millwork and high ceilings. (HAR)

Entry with view of powder room, stairs and hallway leading to dining room. (HAR)

This light and bright powder room features Sherle Wagner fixtures, original parquet flooring and antique wall sconce. (HAR)

Formal living room with grand marble fireplace, herringbone hardwood flooring, original triple hung windows, high ceilings and views of gardens. (HAR)

3015 Inwood Drive (HAR)

Magnificent library featuring walnut paneling, wooden floors, marble fireplace. (HAR)

Sunroom flooded with natural light and gorgeous view of the gardens, pool and pool house. Slate flooring, wall of windows and high ceilings. (HAR)

Breakfast area with slate flooring, french doors leading to the backyard. (HAR)

One of Staubs famous octagonal dining rooms. Original crystal sconce lighting, hardwood flooring and niche display shelving. (HAR)

Butler's pantry with slate flooring, wet bar, concrete counter tops, glass mosaic tile backsplash, silver closet, wine refrigerator, ice maker and original crystal chandelier. Accesses the dining room, breakfast area and kitchen. (HAR)

Kitchen features original cabinetry, slate flooring, concrete countertops and complementary glass mosaic tile backsplash. Equipped with an oversized refrigerator, double ovens, warming drawers and walk-in pantry. Leads to mudroom/utility room and basement. (HAR)

Master bedroom features marble fireplace, hardwood flooring, elevator and leads to master closet with dressing room. (HAR)

Original Carrara marble gas fireplace. (HAR)

Master bathroom features marble, Sherle Wagner hardware, jacuzzi tub and shower. (HAR)

Sherle Wagner fixtures with marble. (HAR)

Beautiful views from the second-story terrace. Enjoy your morning coffee in the tree tops. (HAR)

Dressing room off of the master bedroom. (HAR)

Secondary bedroom with built-in dresser area and en suite bath. (HAR)

Large third bedroom with fireplace and hardwood flooring. En suite bath. (HAR)

Third bedroom en suite bath featuring beautiful blue and white tile, double closets and dresser. (HAR)

Fourth bedroom or flex room features a copper wetbar and leads to a terrace with stunning views of garden. (HAR)

Sparkling pool fully gated. (HAR)

700-square-foot pool house includes a wetbar, full bathroom with sauna and storage room. (HAR)

Pool house bathroom. (HAR)

Garage quarters with kitchenette/living area. Original hardwood flooring throughout. (HAR)

Garage quarters - bedroom. (HAR)

Garage quarters - Full bath with original tile, claw bathtub and pedestal sink. (HAR)

Back view of home. (HAR)

East end gardens. (HAR)