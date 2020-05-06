This Texas home for sale for $2.75 million has a vineyard, wine production facility and tasting room

Ever dreamed of producing your own wine and running a winery in the Lone Star State? If so, and if you have a spare $2,750,000 to invest then you might want to take a look at this Texas estate with a vineyard, wine production facility and tasting room.

The 80-acre lot, located at 9112 FM 2005 in Other, has a 2700-square-foot home with three bedrooms and three full baths, an apartment with a separate entrance and full kitchen, a metal insulated workshop, two additional storage buildings, two ponds and more.

If you’re wondering how much wine can actually be produced here? The answer would be about 800 cases per year using the grapes at the estate, according to the official listing.

Scroll below to take a virtual look of the property nestled deep in the heart of Texas and take a gander at what you can get for the seven-figure price tag.

9112 FM 2005 (HAR)

9112 FM 2005 (HAR)

9112 FM 2005 (HAR)

9112 FM 2005 (HAR)

9112 FM 2005 (HAR)

9112 FM 2005 (HAR)

9112 FM 2005 (HAR)

9112 FM 2005 (HAR)

9112 FM 2005 (HAR)

9112 FM 2005 (HAR)

9112 FM 2005 (HAR)

9112 FM 2005 (HAR)

9112 FM 2005 (HAR)

9112 FM 2005 (HAR)

9112 FM 2005 (HAR)

9112 FM 2005 (HAR)

9112 FM 2005 (HAR)

9112 FM 2005 (HAR)

9112 FM 2005 (HAR)

9112 FM 2005 (HAR)

9112 FM 2005 (HAR)

9112 FM 2005 (HAR)

9112 FM 2005 (HAR)

9112 FM 2005 (HAR)

9112 FM 2005 (HAR)

9112 FM 2005 (HAR)

9112 FM 2005 (HAR)

9112 FM 2005 (HAR)

9112 FM 2005 (HAR)

9112 FM 2005 (HAR)

9112 FM 2005 (HAR)

9112 FM 2005 (HAR)