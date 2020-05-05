Check out the 4 most popular spots in Houston's Greater Inwood neighborhood

Spending time in Greater Inwood? Get to know this Houston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a pizza place to a Mexican restaurant.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Greater Inwood, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Lazaro's Pizza

Photo: [Yelp User]/Yelp

Topping the list is Lazaro's Pizza, a spot to score pizza and more. Located at 9913 N. Houston Rosslyn Road, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 90 reviews on Yelp.

The restaurant serves up more than just pizza, with salad, pasta, wings, tacos, tortas and subs on the menu too. Look for the Southwest pizza with fajita meat, smoked sausage, bell peppers, onions, diced tomatoes and jalapeño, as well as the fajita tacos. (Check out the entire menu here.)

2. China Doll Restaurant

Photo: [Yelp User]/Yelp

Next up is Chinese spot China Doll Restaurant, situated at 5630 Antoine Drive With four stars out of 108 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

The spot has a large menu full of traditional Chinese rice and noodle dishes with chicken, pork, beef and seafood. Keep an eye out for the Peking-style sweet and sour chicken as well as the pork fried rice and the wonton soup.

3. Brianna's Restaurant

Photo: yessica m./Yelp

Latin American spot Brianna's Restaurant, which offers seafood and burgers, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 6002 Antoine Drive, Suite E, 4.5 stars out of 28 reviews.

The restaurant serves up traditional Latin American comfort food. Menu standouts include the pupusas (thick flatbread stuffed with cheese, pork, cheese, shrimp, chicken or veggies), the yucca fries and the fish tacos.

4. Antojito's Mexican Restaurant

Photo: Antojito's Mexican Restaurant/Yelp

Antojito's Mexican Restaurant, a Mexican spot, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 18 Yelp reviews. Head over to 9907 N. Houston Rossyln Road to see for yourself.

This restaurant serves up authentic Mexican favorites like flautas, sopes, gorditas, pozole, nachos, chilaquiles and enchiladas. It also offers guacamole and the tortillas, which are made in house from scratch.

