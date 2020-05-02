Cinco de Mayo to-go: Here are our top three Houston restaurants to visit

HOUSTON – Cinco de Mayo will be celebrated in many backyards and kitchens this year, as we all stay a bit closer to home. In celebration of Cinco De Mayo, Goodtaste.tv’s Tanji Patton takes a look at three of her top to-go menus - her list of top menus to try is a long one because there are so many fantastic options all around H-town. And yes, margaritas to-go are on the menu!

We’ll start with Hugo’s, a longtime Montrose favorite for authentic delicious Mexican food. Their to-go menu for Cinco de Mayor includes a delicious Chile Relleno de Polo, a roasted poblano stuffed with chicken, cheese and topped with a savory pumpkin seed sauce. Also, Carnitas- tender slow-cooked pork, salsa Mexicana, pico de gallo, cilantro and onion served on tortillas.

Next, Ambriza Social Mexican Kitchen. On the menu here, juicy Street Corn with garlic aioli, crumbled queso fresco and chile-lime salt. Also featured are Pastor Tacos. Three corn tortilla pastor style tacos topped with grilled pineapple, cilantro and topped with tomatillo salsa.

Then, The Original Ninfa’s weighs in with delicious Granjas Enchiladas stuffed with wood oven-roasted chicken, cheese and Crema Mexicana, topped with Ranchera Sauce. Also featured are Chile Rellenos, one stuffed with Jack cheese and one stuffed with ground beef. Both are topped with Ranchera Sauce and served with rice and beans. Also available are the beef and chicken combo fajitas with marinated and wood-grilled skirt steak and chicken breast on a bed of grilled onions with sour cream pico de gallo, and guacamole.

For all kinds of take-out menu choices in the Houston area, head to Goodtaste.tv.