The 4 best spots to score bubble tea in Houston

Looking to sample the best bubble tea around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bubble tea spots in Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities.

1. Tapioca House

Photo: nancy d./Yelp

First on the list is Tapioca House. Located at 9104 Bellaire Blvd. in Sharpstown, the Taiwanese spot, which offers bubble tea and juices and smoothies, is the highest-rated bubble tea spot in Houston, boasting four stars out of 324 reviews on Yelp.

2. Nu Ice & Drinks

Photo: food-travel-adventure a./Yelp

Next up is Mid West's Nu Ice & Drinks, situated at 5901 Westheimer Road, Suite B1. With 4.5 stars out of 602 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt, coffee and tea and bubble tea has proved to be a local favorite.

3. 7 Leaves Cafe

Photo: ashley m./Yelp

Sharpstown's 7 Leaves Cafe, an outpost of the chain located at 9798 Bellaire Blvd., Suite B, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score coffee and tea and bubble tea 4.5 stars out of 358 reviews.

4. Teapresso Bar

Photo: nancy l./Yelp

Teapresso Bar, a spot to score coffee and tea, bubble tea and juices and smoothies in the Heights, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 251 Yelp reviews. Head over to 718 W. 18th St., Suite H, to see for yourself.

Deciding when to check out the top spots above? Saturdays tend to be the busiest days of the week for consumer spending at food and beverage shops across the Houston area, while Mondays are least busy, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses manage customers. Last year, average daily transactions at food and beverage shops rose to 39 per business on Saturdays, compared to 25 daily transactions on average on Mondays.

