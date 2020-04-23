Looking for lots of hand sanitizer? This Pearland chemical company is selling gallons for $60

PEARLAND, Tx – A Pearland-based chemical company that normally manufactures salt and brine remover switched gears last month to produce a hot commodity: hand sanitizer.

Each gallon of hand sanitizer from Custom Chemicals and Coating will be sold for $60 each.

The hand sanitizer, according to their website, exceeds requirements from the CDC and the World Health Organization. It contains 70% alcohol.

Customers who are interested in purchasing the gallons of hand sanitizer can order online, but they must pick up in person.

The company is also selling hard surface liquid cleaners for $25. They will also be bringing hard surface cleaning wipes soon on their website.

To order, click here.