Your guide to the 4 top spots in Houston's Spring Branch West neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Spring Branch West has to offer? Get to know this Houston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Korean barbecue spot to a Mexican restaurant.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Spring Branch West, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Kot Dae Ji - Flower Piggy Korean BBQ

Photo: Kot Dae Ji - Flower Piggy Korean BBQ/Yelp

Topping the list is Korean spot Kot Dae Ji - Flower Piggy Korean BBQ, which offers barbecue and more. Located at 1411 Gessner Road, Suite A, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 275 reviews on Yelp.

The spot offers a large selection of meats and veggies that can be cooked by diners on the grill that's integrated into the table. There are also plenty of sides, such as seafood pancakes, soup, noodles and rice bowls. (Find the entire menu here.)

2. Roostar Vietnamese Grill

Photo: ronnie n./Yelp

Next up is Vietnamese and vegetarian spot Roostar Vietnamese Grill, offering sandwiches and more, situated at 1411 Gessner Road, Suite I. With 4.5 stars out of 1,293 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

This chain has one other Houston-area location. The fast-casual spot serves up build-your-own banh mi sandwiches with pork, chicken, steak, ham or salmon along with spring rolls, chicken wings, rice platters and soup. (Explore the entire menu here.)

3. Papa Yu

Photo: papa yu/Yelp

Sushi bar Papa Yu, which offers poke and desserts, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1037 Blalock Road, 4.5 stars out of 165 reviews.

The menu ranges from snacks like fried dumplings and popcorn chicken to sushi rolls and poke bowls. Look for the shrimp tempura roll as well as the signature poke bowl — The Triple — with Papa classic shuyo, spicy mayo, eel sauce, shrimp tempura, freshwater eel, crab, green onion, cilantro, tomato, sweet corn, seaweed salad, masago and fried garlic with your choice of base. (Find the full menu here.)

4. El Gallo Mexican Restaurant

Photo: steve m./yelp

El Gallo Mexican Restaurant, a Tex-Mex spot, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 99 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2116 Gessner Road to see for yourself.

The restaurant offers traditional Mexican dishes, including tacos, enchiladas, burritos and quesadillas. Try the house-made queso or the tacos al carbon for dinner, along with a margarita.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.