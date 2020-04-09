The 4 best Vietnamese spots in Houston

Craving Vietnamese food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Vietnamese spots around Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.

April is one of the top months of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the Houston area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that also helps companies build a small business marketing strategy. Estimated daily customers at Houston-area restaurants rose to 49 per business in April of last year, second only to March with an average of 51, and 4% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Tp Banh Bao

First on the list is TP Banh Bao. Located at 11209 Bellaire Blvd. in Alief, the Vietnamese spot is the highest-rated Vietnamese restaurant in Houston, boasting four stars out of 60 reviews on Yelp.

2. Roostar Vietnamese Grill

Next up is Greater Uptown's Roostar Vietnamese Grill, situated at 5551 Richmond Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 733 reviews on Yelp, the Vietnamese spot, which offers sandwiches and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Old Saigon Cafe

Mid West's Old Saigon Cafe, located at 6383 Westheimer Road, Suite B, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Vietnamese spot 4.5 stars out of 439 reviews.

4. Pho Vang 2

Pho Vang 2, a Vietnamese spot that offers soups and more in Fairbanks, is another go-to, with four stars out of 109 Yelp reviews. Head over to 13147 Northwest Freeway, Suite 140, to see for yourself.

