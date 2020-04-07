Explore the 4 top spots in Houston's Briarforest Area neighborhood

Spending time in Briarforest Area? Get to know this Houston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a ramen spot to an Italian restaurant.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Briarforest Area, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Ramen Bar Ichi

Photo: gina l./Yelp

Topping the list is izakaya Ramen Bar Ichi, which offers ramen and more. Located at 1801 S. Dairy Ashford Road, Suite 108, Seiwa Market, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 693 reviews on Yelp.

This restaurant just opened its second location across the state in San Antonio. On the menu, look for nine varieties of ramen, rice bowls, chicken karaage platters and takoyaki (octopus cake balls).

Look for other options like the tonkotsu ramen, the mini chashu bowl and the yuzu ice cream with mochi for dessert. (Explore the entire menu here.)

2. Veegos

Photo: nikhil g./Yelp

Next up is vegan and Mexican spot Veegos, situated at 10932 Westheimer Road, Suite A. With 4.5 stars out of 206 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

The menu has traditional Mexican staples like tacos, quesadillas and nachos, but all ingredients are vegan, from the cashew "cheeze" sauce to the jackfruit "meat." Other options inclue the pozole, the pastor nachos and the cheesecake sopapilla on weekends.

3. The Orlando Salon

Photo: tori s./Yelp

Hair salon The Orlando Salon is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 12108 Westheimer Road, 4.5 stars out of 29 reviews.

The salon offers precision haircuts, color services, treatments and special occasion updos. Waiting customers are offered complimentary refreshments.

4. Palazzo's

Photo: day s./Yelp

Palazzo's, an Italian spot that offers pizza and more, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 115 Yelp reviews. Head over to 10455 Briar Forest Drive to see for yourself.

This restaurant serves up Italian favorites like antipasti, salad, pasta and pizza. The menu ranges from appetizers like fried calamari to pasta specialties like Southwest chicken lasagna to entrees like chicken parmigiana. (Find the full menu here.)

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.