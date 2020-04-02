72ºF

Features

Get your juice delivered to your home from these Houston-area shops

Ana Gonzalez, KPRC Digital Media Intern

Whole Foods markets specializes on 100 percent raw organic juice bars and always has a series of free healthy eating events. Contact store's demonstration specialist at Pinecrest, South Beach, North Miami, Coral Gables, Pinecrest or Aventura locations for details. Join the hash tag #WFMDish for the "We Love Mom" event this month.

Bars and restaurants are not the only ones in the takeout and delivery business. Count on juice bars, too.

Juice bars in the Houston area are offering same-day delivery and pickup throughout several locations. Whether you are itching for a juice cleanse to detox your body or looking to boost your immune system, you can order online at your convenience.

Here’s a list of juice bar locations that offer delivery and/or curbside pickup.

Squeezed

Squeezed offers free pickup and free same-day delivery if ordered by 1 p.m.

"Guess who is excited to try their first ever Squeezed juice cleanse tomorrow!!" Thanks @mediocrest_tri_couple #juicecleanse #health #success

Posted by Squeezed on Wednesday, April 1, 2020

JuiceWell

With multiple locations, JuiceWell offers delivery via DoorDash and UberEats from their website.

What you need right now! We have it all and we are OPEN to share with you! #vitaminC #boostyourimmunesystem...

Posted by JuiceWell Cold-Pressed Juicery and Health Bar on Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Nourish Juice Bar

Nourish offers cleanse packages for those who are looking to reset their body.

713 Juice Bar

713 Juice Bar is offering “Immune Shop” home deliveries as well as other types of juice packages.

Please share & continue to support local businesses!

Posted by 713-Juice-Bar on Friday, March 27, 2020

Juice Easy

Follow JuiceEasy on Instagram and Facebook for the latest specials to put your body right on track.

View this post on Instagram

HAPPY THURSDAY!!! Hope everyone is staying safe, hydrated and healthy! Late start today so let’s jump right into it... 💚 TODAY’S DAILY DISCOUNTS 📣B2G1 FREE on everything Juice, Lemonades, SureShots, books, apparel, snacks, Alfaturmeric, Seventh Hill Caramel CBD & all Sunsoil CBD 📣25% on ALL Juice, Lemonades & SureShots 📣20% Pre-Orders & Online Code: DEJAVU20OFF 📣BOGO FREE on Fresh Fruit 📣FREE SureShots if they purchase of any Detox 📣Free Fresh Fruit with the purchase of a 3 or 4Day Detox 📣 @absolutetruthcbd_ 25% OFF In Store & Online Code: HELP25 ➕ BOGO Chronic Chill Gummies BOGO Bolt Gummies BOGO1/2off Pre-Rolls BOGO (In Store Only for All BOGO) 💚 www.JuiceEasyOnline.com www.AbsoluteTruthCBD #juice #juicing #juicecleanse #coldpressed #greenjuice #juicedetox #juicer #smoothie #detox #cleanse #coldpressedjuice #freshjuice #smoothies #rawjuice #juicefast #juiceplus #fruit #lemon #kale #fruits 💚 Music: Moscow Rain Site: https://icons8.com/music/

A post shared by JuiceEasy™️ (@juiceeasyonline) on

EarthCraft Juice Bar

You can also order Acai Bowls and smoothies at EarthCraft Juice Bar. Pick up at curbside or call for delivery.

