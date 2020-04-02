Get your juice delivered to your home from these Houston-area shops

Bars and restaurants are not the only ones in the takeout and delivery business. Count on juice bars, too.

Juice bars in the Houston area are offering same-day delivery and pickup throughout several locations. Whether you are itching for a juice cleanse to detox your body or looking to boost your immune system, you can order online at your convenience.

Here’s a list of juice bar locations that offer delivery and/or curbside pickup.

Squeezed offers free pickup and free same-day delivery if ordered by 1 p.m.

"Guess who is excited to try their first ever Squeezed juice cleanse tomorrow!!" Thanks @mediocrest_tri_couple #juicecleanse #health #success Posted by Squeezed on Wednesday, April 1, 2020

With multiple locations, JuiceWell offers delivery via DoorDash and UberEats from their website.

What you need right now! We have it all and we are OPEN to share with you! #vitaminC #boostyourimmunesystem... Posted by JuiceWell Cold-Pressed Juicery and Health Bar on Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Nourish offers cleanse packages for those who are looking to reset their body.

713 Juice Bar is offering “Immune Shop” home deliveries as well as other types of juice packages.

Please share & continue to support local businesses! Posted by 713-Juice-Bar on Friday, March 27, 2020

You can also order Acai Bowls and smoothies at EarthCraft Juice Bar. Pick up at curbside or call for delivery.