STORYTIME: KPRC 2’s Frank Billingsley reads a children’s book by local author
As part of a KPRC 2 initiative, Meteorologist Fank Billingsley sat down virtually with local children’s book author Saralyn Richard to read her book on Facebook Live and have a conversation with her.
Tuesday afternoon, Frank read beloved children’s book “Naughty Nana," with Richard joining virtually, via Zoom. You can buy Richard’s book here.
Watch Frank and Saralyn’s storytime below:
STORYTIME: KPRC2 Frank Billingsley is reading "Naughty Nana" and is joined by a special guest.Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Tuesday, March 24, 2020
