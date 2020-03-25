73ºF

STORYTIME: KPRC 2’s Frank Billingsley reads a children’s book by local author

KPRC 2's Frank Billingsley sits down virtually with author Saralyn Richard to read her book, "Naughty Nana."
As part of a KPRC 2 initiative, Meteorologist Fank Billingsley sat down virtually with local children’s book author Saralyn Richard to read her book on Facebook Live and have a conversation with her.

Tuesday afternoon, Frank read beloved children’s book “Naughty Nana," with Richard joining virtually, via Zoom. You can buy Richard’s book here.

Watch Frank and Saralyn’s storytime below:

STORYTIME: KPRC2 Frank Billingsley is reading "Naughty Nana" and is joined by a special guest.

Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Tuesday, March 24, 2020

