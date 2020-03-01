These are the winners from the Houston Rodeo Run parade
HOUSTON – The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo kicked off with a parade and Rodeo Run in downtown Houston, and it was enjoyed by many.
Thousands of people gathered in downtown Houston on Saturday to not only watch the parade, but runners giving it their all in a run. There was a 10K run and a 5K fun run.
Here are the top winners from the race:
- 10K Overall Male – Calum Neff
- 10K Overall Female – Jackie Tobin
- 10K Masters Male – Roberto Moratilla
- 10K Masters Female – Lucia Rojas
- 5K Overall Male – Adolfo Gomez
- 5K Overall Female – Meredith Sorensen
- 5K Masters Male – Andy Kwan
- 5K Masters Female – Flora Lai
- 10K Wheelchair Overall Male – Jacob Allen
- 10K Wheelchair Overall Female – Skylar Herrera
During the parade, spectators were able to see 30 floats that were creative, colorful and wonderful to look at.
