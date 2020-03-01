These are the winners from the Houston Rodeo Run parade

HOUSTON – The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo kicked off with a parade and Rodeo Run in downtown Houston, and it was enjoyed by many.

Thousands of people gathered in downtown Houston on Saturday to not only watch the parade, but runners giving it their all in a run. There was a 10K run and a 5K fun run.

Here are the top winners from the race:

10K Overall Male – Calum Neff

10K Overall Female – Jackie Tobin

10K Masters Male – Roberto Moratilla

10K Masters Female – Lucia Rojas

5K Overall Male – Adolfo Gomez

5K Overall Female – Meredith Sorensen

5K Masters Male – Andy Kwan

5K Masters Female – Flora Lai

10K Wheelchair Overall Male – Jacob Allen

10K Wheelchair Overall Female – Skylar Herrera

During the parade, spectators were able to see 30 floats that were creative, colorful and wonderful to look at.