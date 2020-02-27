New Memorial Park speakeasy Sugar Room opens its doors

There's a brand-new speakeasy in town. Called Sugar Room, the fresh arrival is located at 5120 Washington Ave. in Memorial Park.

Sugar Room is located behind the bakery Sweet, which also provides baked treats for patrons of the bar. Sugar Room offers an upscale lounge area with a bar that serves up custom cocktails. On the menu, expect to see drinks like the classic gin & tonic, as well as cocktails with names like Rose-Colored Glasses and Jetsetter.

Sugar Room has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Nikki K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 20, wrote, "I loved the speakeasy vibe of Sugar Room. They had a great DJ and delicious drinks. I personally loved the gunsmoke margarita made with mezcal. On our way out we grabbed a couple macarons and cookies."

And Jackie C. wrote, "This bar hidden inside the Sweet bakery is gorgeous and spacious. Very Gatsby-feel to it. Drinks are on the pricey side though, which is why I docked one star."

Head on over to check it out: Sugar Room is open from 7 a.m.–2 a.m. daily.

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Houston? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.