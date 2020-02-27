Check out the 4 top spots in Houston's Northside neighborhood

Spending time in Northside? Get to know this Houston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a furniture store to a Creole spot.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Northside, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Gallery Furniture

Photo: tanner J./Yelp

Topping the list is furniture store Gallery Furniture, which offers home decor, mattresses and more. Located at 6006 N. Fwy, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 315 reviews on Yelp.

According to the business's Yelp page, Gallery Furniture offers "high-quality and American-made furniture, at the best prices."

The spot has a large showroom with living room, dining room and bedroom furniture on display. The store also offers customers financing as well as same-day delivery.

2. Alamo Tamale & Taco

Photo: holly h./Yelp

Next up is Mexican spot Alamo Tamale & Taco, situated at 809 Berry Road With four stars out of 135 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

This spot serves up machine-made and handmade tamales in pork, beef, chicken and bean, as well as breakfast tacos and lunch plates featuring enchiladas, fajitas and stuffed peppers. Try ordering the jalapeño & cheese tamales as well as the sweet corn tamales, which are only available on weekends. (Check out the entire menu here.)

3. Tacos Aracely's

Photo: christina n./Yelp

Food stand Tacos Aracely's, which offers tacos and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 8507 Irvington Blvd., 4.5 stars out of 35 reviews.

In addition to tacos on handmade tortillas, the spot also offers tortas, burritos, quesadillas and gorditas. Look for the barbacoa, pastor and the tacos as well as the chicken quesadilla.

4. Swamp City

Photo: michael anh l./Yelp

Swamp City, a Cajun/Creole spot that offers seafood, chicken wings and more, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 246 Yelp reviews. Head over to 300 W. Little York Road to see for yourself.

Seafood lovers have their choice of boiled snow crab, shrimp and crawfish, or fried specialties like fish nuggets, oysters and stuffed crab. The restaurant also offers chicken wings, rice and side such as hush puppies and Cajun fries. (Explore the entire menu here.)

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.