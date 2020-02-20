The 4 best traditional American spots in Houston

Looking to satisfy your appetite for traditional American fare?

Houston-area shoppers usually spend more in the winter at restaurants than any other season of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses manage online reviews. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Houston-area restaurants grew to $28 for the metro area in the winter of last year, 1% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Pecan Creek Grille

Photo: james r./Yelp

First on the list is Pecan Creek Grille. Located at 1510 Eldridge Parkway, Suite 100, in West Oaks, the traditional American, breakfast and brunch and caterer spot is the highest-rated traditional American restaurant in Houston, boasting four stars out of 419 reviews on Yelp.

2. Baby Barnaby's

Photo: lauren k./Yelp

Next up is Neartown's Baby Barnaby's, a member of the Houston-based chain, situated at 602 Fairview St. With 4.5 stars out of 1,326 reviews on Yelp, the breakfast and brunch and traditional American spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Stanton's City Bites

Photo: Stanton's City Bites/Yelp

Memorial Park's Stanton's City Bites, located at 1420 Edwards St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the traditional American spot, which offers burgers and sandwiches, 4.5 stars out of 1,108 reviews.

4. Local Foods

Photo: ann l./Yelp

Local Foods, a traditional American spot that offers salads, sandwiches and more in Afton Oaks, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 820 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2555 Kirby Drive to see for yourself.

