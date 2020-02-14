New restaurant, retail and office space announced for Montgomery County’s Grand Central Park

HOUSTON – Montgomery County will have a new area for restaurants, retail shopping, and offices soon.

Known as “Marcel Boulevard”, the new 10.5-acre site will be located just minutes from The Woodlands, next to Sam Houston State University’s new College of Osteopathic Medicine and will feature chef-inspired restaurants, class A office space, and boutique retailers, the company announced in a press release.

“Marcel Boulevard represents a fresh take on the community retail experience,” said Founder Vernon Veldekens, who named the company after his grandfather. “We’ve designed the project to blend seamlessly with the natural outdoor aesthetics of Grand Central Park.”

This is the second retail space for Grand Central Park after Marketplace 336 opened in 2018. The master-planned community located in the Conroe area plans to incorporate more amenities to accompany those already included.

“Onsite conveniences are a big selling point for the community,” notes Shannon League, director of marketing for Grand Central Park. “Families appreciate the ability to pick up groceries or grab a bite right in the neighborhood.”

Groundwork for Marcel Boulevard is currently underway, with a projected completion date of summer 2021.