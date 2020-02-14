New MOD Pizza location opens in Houston

If you're after pizza, look no further: A new MOD Pizza outpost has opened for business at 5103 Bellaire Blvd., Suite 130.

The chain, which has locations across the country, offers pizzas, salads and garlic bread, with menu items ranging from a 6-inch personal pizza to an 11-inch pie with double crust. Customers can choose from more than 30 toppings to create their own unique pizza, or pick one of the 10 signature pies from the Classics Menu. (Explore the entire menu here.)

The new eatery has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.

J T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 11, wrote, "Fantastic addition to the area! Delicious made to order pizzas. Friendly staff and service. Well kept and clean interior area."

Yelper Michael Q. added, “This place opened a few days ago and the people are very friendly. I went there the first day they were open and everything was great."

Head on over to check it out: MOD Pizza is open from 10:30 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 10:30 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Houston? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.