Family dining: New shop in Spring serves bubble tea, bahn mi and more

We are always on the look out for new tapioca tea houses… so when we spotted Teaspoon on Louetta, we did a quick turn into the parking lot.

Located just around the shopping center from the HEB is this new tea house that serves up boba tea and food. You order at the counter and the food and drinks come to you.

We drink a lot of boba tea, and the trouble with some smaller spots is that the tapioca can get soggy because it’s not used fast enough. Another problem can be that the syrups taste artificial. That said, I am happy to report that this was NOT the case at Teaspoon and our Jasmine Green Teas were just as good as we had hoped and the Peach Green Teas was as sweet as expected.

On this visit, we also ordered lunch and were very pleased with the food and the serving sizes. The veggie sandwich was mine, and it was a great combination of crunching bread and soft vegetables.

The staff was friendly, the food was good and we were pleased with our teas. There were a couple of mix ups on the order (with the restaurant being brand new), but everything was fixed quickly and with no issue at all.

We’re adding Teaspoon to our list of good boba spots!

