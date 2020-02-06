Craving sandwiches? Here are Houston's top 4 options

Craving sandwiches?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top sandwich hot spots in Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

Winter is the top season of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the Houston area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses manage customers. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Houston-area restaurants grew to $28 for the metro area in the winter of last year, 1% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Las Tortas Perronas

Photo: paul s./Yelp

First on the list is Las Tortas Perronas. Located at 1837 Bingle Road in Spring Branch Central, the Mexican spot, which offers sandwiches and juices and smoothies, is the highest-rated sandwich spot in Houston, boasting five stars out of 484 reviews on Yelp.

2. The Breakfast Klub

Photo: Mo A./Yelp

Next up is Midtown's The Breakfast Klub, situated at 3711 Travis St. With 4.5 stars out of 4,386 reviews on Yelp, the breakfast and brunch and Southern spot, offering sandwiches and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Stanton's City Bites

Photo: john l./Yelp

Stanton's City Bites, a traditional American spot that offers burgers, sandwiches and more in Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 1,108 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1420 Edwards St. to see for yourself.

4. Ray's BBQ Shack

Photo: tonya b./Yelp



Finally, there's Ray's BBQ Shack, a Macgregor favorite with 4.5 stars out of 676 reviews. Stop by 3929 Old Spanish Triangle to hit up the spot to score barbecue, seafood and sandwiches next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.