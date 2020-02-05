Ask 2: Are there any observation decks in downtown Houston open to the public?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

The original question: Hello, I wanted to know if there are any observation floors in any of the downtown skyscrapers that are open to the public.

RELATED: Ask 2: What is the tallest building in Houston?

The short answer: Unfortunately, no.

The long answer: There are currently no observation decks open to the public in downtown Houston.

A popular destination for scenic Houston views was the sky lobby at JP Morgan’s Chase Tower located at 600 Travis St.

The 1,002-foot-tall skyscraper, considered Houston’s tallest building, had an observation deck open to the public on its 60th floor. Public access was terminated in 2016 due to complaints about too much outside traffic for tenants of the building and authorized visitors.

An option for great views of the Texas Medical Center and downtown Houston is the observation deck at the main building of MD Anderson Cancer Center, located at 1515 Holcombe Blvd.

The observation deck features tables, sofas, desks with power outlets, vending machines and a grand piano that is played by volunteers throughout the day which provides a quiet environment for patients and visitors, according to the MD Anderson Leukemia Facebook page.

The deck is open from 6 a.m to 10 p.m. To access it, take elevator "F", which goes up to the 22nd floor, then transfer to a dedicated elevator up to the 24th floor.

If you need a place to re-charge, visit the Observation Deck in the MD Anderson Cancer Center Main Building. This area... Posted by MD Anderson Leukemia on Wednesday, March 27, 2019

Do you have a burning H-Town-related question? Send it our way, and we will try to hunt down an answer.

Ask 2: Something on your mind? KPRC 2's got answers. (KPRC)